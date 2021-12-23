Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,627,000 after buying an additional 442,701 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,167,000 after buying an additional 2,610,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,078,000 after buying an additional 1,444,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,127,000 after buying an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 11,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,042. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.71.

