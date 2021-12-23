iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Trimmed by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after buying an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,817,000 after acquiring an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,226,000.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,053 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.17.

