Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,726. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $88.76 and a 12-month high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

