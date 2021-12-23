Howard Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Howard Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in KLA by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in KLA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in KLA by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC traded up $11.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $424.24. 6,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $252.02 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.39. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.90.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

