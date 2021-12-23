Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 109,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The company has a market cap of $251.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

