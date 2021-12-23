JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of TFC Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. TFC Financial Management owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 127,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter worth $950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 6,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,786. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

