TFC Financial Management Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.34. 120,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,866,538. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

