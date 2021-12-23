Brokerages Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.16 Million

Brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $21.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.91 million. OptimizeRx reported sales of $16.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $61.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.89 million to $62.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $84.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.55 million to $93.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,531 shares of company stock worth $11,276,368 over the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,579. OptimizeRx has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.57 and a beta of 0.58.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

