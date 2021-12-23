GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC decreased their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in GDS by 678.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in GDS by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,237. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

