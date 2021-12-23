Analysts Set Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Target Price at $36.00

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $798,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 920,553 shares of company stock worth $26,091,391.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,491,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.95. 17,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,023. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. On average, research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

