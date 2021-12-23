Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Trading Up 7.4%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 48,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,212,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock valued at $168,041 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,327 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

