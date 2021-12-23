TFC Financial Management Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,549,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after acquiring an additional 97,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after acquiring an additional 129,655 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $278.26. The stock had a trading volume of 35,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,884. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $224.35 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.36.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

