Sierra Capital LLC Sells 567 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cigna by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,149 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,088,000 after buying an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cigna by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cigna by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average is $217.48.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

