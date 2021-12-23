MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Gap Down to $31.96

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.96, but opened at $31.02. MidWestOne Financial Group shares last traded at $32.24, with a volume of 41 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $508.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 32.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

