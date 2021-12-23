Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) is B&I Capital AG’s 2nd Largest Position

B&I Capital AG cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,090 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for about 5.3% of B&I Capital AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. B&I Capital AG’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,849,000 after purchasing an additional 118,280 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $817.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $803.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $814.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock valued at $971,829. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

