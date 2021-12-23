Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Gap Up to $37.79

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $39.05. Steel Partners shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $825.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 33.75%.

In other Steel Partners news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 31.8% in the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 5,604,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the third quarter valued at $3,387,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.