MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Shares Gap Down to $3.95

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $3.86. MoneyLion shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 934 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.22 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MoneyLion Inc. will post -43.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

About MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

