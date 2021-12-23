Raymond James & Associates Acquires 106,876 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Accenture were worth $265,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $836,581,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $911,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total value of $640,576.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $403.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.59 and a 200-day moving average of $334.56. The company has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. Accenture plc has a one year low of $241.73 and a one year high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.