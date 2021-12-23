Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 43.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $619,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JCI opened at $77.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

