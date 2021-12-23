Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Announces Earnings Results

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CTAS opened at $428.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $435.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $403.78. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.
In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.
