Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $28,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,262,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Target by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 808,507 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $164,810,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total transaction of $788,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.