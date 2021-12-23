Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.59-$3.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.40 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.59.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $133.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $135.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

