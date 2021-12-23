Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.46 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,583 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $37,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.