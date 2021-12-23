The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Southern by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,370,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,968,000 after purchasing an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

NYSE:SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

