Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,051,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Philip Morris International worth $194,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM opened at $92.91 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.45.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

