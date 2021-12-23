Analysts Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target at $40.17

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on COLB. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,985. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $30.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.74. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after purchasing an additional 187,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

