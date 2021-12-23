Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ENGIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Engie alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 1,923,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Engie has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.