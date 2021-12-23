DerivaDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $119.15 Million (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $119.15 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for about $4.57 or 0.00009311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,958.26 or 0.08071825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,819.65 or 0.99554900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007063 BTC.

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

