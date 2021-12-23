Zacks: Brokerages Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Telos’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. Telos reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Telos from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Colliers Securities downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward L. Williams sold 29,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $845,277.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,518 in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 5.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Telos by 7.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,954. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Telos has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.