Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). IVERIC bio posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. 9,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. IVERIC bio has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $19.32.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,010 shares of company stock valued at $786,693. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,286 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in IVERIC bio by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 125,884 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,131,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IVERIC bio by 290.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

