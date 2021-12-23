mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.51 million and approximately $269,830.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,007.58 or 0.99938126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00055935 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00031873 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $704.07 or 0.01435763 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

