IRON Financial LLC Sells 749 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $240.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,642. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $189.76 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

