Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,268 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,983 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,427 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.88.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $138.99 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $139.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.41 and a 200 day moving average of $122.99. The firm has a market cap of $245.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

