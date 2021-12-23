Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $454.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $442.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

