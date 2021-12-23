Martin & Co. Inc. TN Buys 1,515 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 713.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 44,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,760. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

