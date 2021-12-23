Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 722 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,143,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,617,000 after purchasing an additional 486,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,439,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,837,000 after buying an additional 189,009 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,215,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,350,000 after buying an additional 660,280 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.16. 28,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,597,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.66. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.62 and a fifty-two week high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

