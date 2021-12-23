Martin & Co. Inc. TN Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,227,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.56. The company had a trading volume of 282,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,202. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.03. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.46 and a 1-year high of $112.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

