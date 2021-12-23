Martin & Co. Inc. TN Purchases 37,572 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.1% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 357,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,623,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

