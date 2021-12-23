Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $9.50

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

IMGN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 55,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,093. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

