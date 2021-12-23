Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,628.70

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,628.70 and last traded at $1,628.70, with a volume of 555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,604.94.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,516.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,480.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (NYSE:MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

