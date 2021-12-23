Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Trading Up 2.9%

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) was up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.41 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 3,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,479,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.57.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $800.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gannett by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,561,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,712,000 after purchasing an additional 772,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after buying an additional 597,556 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,725,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after buying an additional 340,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after buying an additional 3,060,659 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

