Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 7,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,071,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $37,947,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $31,842,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $11,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

