Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.93

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $90.93 and last traded at $89.02, with a volume of 2469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -44.81 and a beta of 2.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $152,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,603 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $86,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,059,522 shares of company stock worth $82,875,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Impinj during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 33.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

