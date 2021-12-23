Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:AVO traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,433. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $127,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $34,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 28.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 131,185 shares during the last quarter. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

