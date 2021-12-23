Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.81, but opened at $13.48. Hollysys Automation Technologies shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 1,121 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $831.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 113,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 94,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

