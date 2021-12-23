Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,217,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.
