Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Down 4.4%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.85 and last traded at $28.88. Approximately 1,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,217,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Get Weibo alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $607.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 29.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.