Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Announces Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.24 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Shares of EPAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.85. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.74.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPAC. TheStreet lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $40,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,261 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

