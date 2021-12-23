Cortland Associates Inc. MO Has $11.48 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 1.3% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Workday were worth $11,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Workday by 59.2% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,903 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $129,504,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 109.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,474,000 after purchasing an additional 339,067 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 453.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,016,000 after purchasing an additional 318,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 103.3% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 9,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 280,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 736,556 shares of company stock valued at $193,113,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $278.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,185. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3,087.90, a P/E/G ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.60. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

