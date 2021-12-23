Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,046,000 after purchasing an additional 167,100 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.29. The stock had a trading volume of 957,649 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

