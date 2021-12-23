Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,174 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

MDT stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.76. 35,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,141,973. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

